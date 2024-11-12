Anil Vij predicts ‘same magic’ as Haryana polls for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections: ‘Only Narendra Modi…’

Haryana Minister Anil Vij praised PM Modi for transforming Indian politics by focusing on development. He emphasised the goal of a developed India, ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij
Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij

Haryana’s Health Minister, Anil Vij, on Tuesday, expressed strong confidence that the “same magic” seen in recent state elections in Haryana will work wonders for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, Vij lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revolutionising the political landscape with his focus on development.

Anil Vij’s Confidence in PM Modi's Vision

Vij, a prominent BJP leader, praised Prime Minister Modi for changing the direction of Indian politics, saying his leadership has shifted politics away from false promises to the politics of progress. 

“PM Modi’s approach to development politics is gaining traction, and people across the country are rallying behind his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India),” said Vij.

He went on to remark that Modi’s focus on development has struck a chord with the electorate, adding that the “same magic” seen in recent elections in Haryana will undoubtedly benefit the BJP in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra. 

“The nation wants to walk with Modi towards a developed India,” Vij affirmed.

Anil Vij hails PM Modi's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Vij also highlighted the significance of Modi’s push for a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ noting that no previous Prime Minister had focused on transforming India into a developed nation. He pointed out that many countries that gained independence after India have already developed, while India continues to struggle with basic amenities. 

Modi's goal, according to Anil Vij, is to address these challenges and move the nation towards progress.

"The goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' was set by Modi ji because, until now, no one else had the vision to make India a developed nation," he added.

Jharkhand Elections: BJP’s Strategic Push

The campaigning for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections came to a close on November 11, with the state set to vote on November 13 and 20. Jharkhand’s elections will be held in two phases, with 43 of the 81 constituencies going to the polls in the first round.

Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in Ranchi and delivered key rallies in Bokaro and Gumla on November 10, slamming Congress for attempting to divide communities. 

“Congress and its allies are trying to create rifts between SCs, STs, and OBCs,” Modi said, reinforcing his party's commitment to unity.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Tight Race Ahead

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance—comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—is aiming to reclaim power from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 56 and the Congress with 44. Since then, the state has witnessed major political reshuffling, with new alliances and shifting loyalties altering the landscape. 

Anil Vij predicts 'same magic' as Haryana polls for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections: 'Only Narendra Modi…'

