Business News/ Politics / BJP announces candidate list for Sikkim assembly polls, by-elections in THESE 4 states. Full list here
BJP announces candidate list for Sikkim assembly polls, by-elections in THESE 4 states. Full list here

Livemint

The BJP announced 9 candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024, including Bhim Kumar Sharma and Aruna Manger. Voting will take place on April 19 during the first phase.

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats today (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats today (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 26 March announced the list of 9 candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. In addition to this, the party has also announced list of candidates for the by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka. 

Sikkim Assembly polls list

The party has fielded Bhim Kumar Sharma from Gyalshing-Barnyak seat and Aruna Manger from Namchi-Singhithang seat. The Assembly Elections will be held in Sikkim with voting during the first phase on April 19.

Full list  

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 01:28 PM IST
