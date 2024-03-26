The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on 26 March announced the list of 9 candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. In addition to this, the party has also announced list of candidates for the by-elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka.

Sikkim Assembly polls list

The party has fielded Bhim Kumar Sharma from Gyalshing-Barnyak seat and Aruna Manger from Namchi-Singhithang seat. The Assembly Elections will be held in Sikkim with voting during the first phase on April 19.

Full list

