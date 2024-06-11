BJP appoints party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as the Central Observers for the election of Legislative Party Leader in Arunachal Pradesh

BJP appoints party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh as the Central Observers for the election of Legislative Party Leader in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last week, the National People's Party (NPP) announced that they will extend support to the BJP government in the state.

NPP Arunachal Pradesh unit president Thangwang Wangham said the party has accepted the people's mandate in the recently held state Assembly elections.

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, which is an ally of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will extend support to the Khandu government, Wangham said.

"We accept the mandate given by the people," PTI quoted Wangham as saying. He assured his party's commitment to keeping the people's aspirations alive in the state.

It is important to note that the ruling BJP reached the majority mark of 42 out of 60 Assembly seats in recently held state elections. The ruling saffron party enjoyed an edge over the Opposition as it won 10 of the 60 seats in the state uncontested. Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have already won their seats.

The ruling BJP had won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the NPP bagged 5, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won in two seats, Congress one seat and independent candidates won in three seats.

The BJP also won both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, elections for which were held simultaneously with assembly polls in the state on April 19.

Separately, Kiren Rijiju, the four-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet. The Parliamentary Affairs Minister today asserted that he will make all efforts to take everyone along to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament, and said there was no need to pull each other down on the basis of numerical strength.

He appealed to all political parties to contribute to uphold the dignity of Parliament.

