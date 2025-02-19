BJP appoints Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM, national capital gets 4th woman to lead govt

Delhi Gets New Chief Minister: Following a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly election 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as their pick for Chief Minister of Delhi. The last time the BJP had a Chief Minister for Delhi was Sushma Swaraj, who served briefly in 1998.

Rekha Gupta is the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit, AAP's Atishi. Rekha Gupta was elected to lead the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi.

First time MLA Rekha Gupta is also the only female BJP chief minister among BJP-led NDA ruled 18 states.

The only other current female Chief Minister in India is TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

The announcement follows a meeting of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, where observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were appointed to oversee the selection process. The 48 newly elected BJP legislators convened at to elect their leader, who will now assume the role of Chief Minister of Delhi.

The Delhi CM swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, February 20, at 10 AM at Ramlila Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, are expected to attend. Invitations have also been extended to former CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Traffic restrictions will also be in place from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on February 20 on several key roads in Delhi.

Who is Rekha Gupta? Rekha Gupta, a prominent leader within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, has a long and distinguished career in politics. Her journey began with student activism, holding positions such as Secretary of Daulat Ram College (1994-95) and President of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) (1996-97).

Transitioning into party politics, she served as Secretary of the Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha Delhi State (2003-2004) and later as National Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha (2004-2006).

Rekha Gupta's career progressed into municipal governance when she was elected as Councilor of Uttari Pitampura, Delhi, in April 2007.

During this time, Gupta also held the position of Chairperson of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee MCD for two consecutive years (2007-2009).

Further solidifying her role within the BJP, she became the General Secretary of Delhi state Mahila Morcha (2009) and was honored as a National Executive Member of the BJP in March 2010.

