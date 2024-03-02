BJP candidate list 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others feature in first list of 195 candidates | State-wise full list
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In its first list, the BJP has fielded 34 Central government ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Varanasi constituency.