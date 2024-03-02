The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In its first list, the BJP has fielded 34 Central government ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Varanasi constituency.

Announcing the first candidate list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, “PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh."

Vinod Tawde also exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government for the third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a much bigger mandate.

BJP NAMES 195 CANDIDATES: STATE-WISE FULL LIST

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Bishnu Pada Ray

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal West: Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal East: Tapir Gao

Assam

Karinganj: Kripanath Mallah

Silchar: Parimal Suklabaidya

Autonomous District: Amar Singh Tisso

Gauhati: Bijuli Kalita Medhi

Mangaldoi: Dilip Saikia

Tezpur: Ranjit Dutta

Nowgong: Suresh Bora

Kaliabor: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa

Jorhat: Topon Kumar Gogoi

Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal

Lakhimpur: Pradhan Baruah

Chhattisgarh

Sarguja: Chintamani Maharaj

Raigarh: Radheshyan Rathia

Janjgir Champa: Kamlesh Jangde

Korba: Saroj Pandey

Bilaspur: Tokhan Sahu

Rajnandgaon: Santosh Pandey

Durg: Vijay Baghel

Raipur: Brijmohan Agarwal

Mahasamund: Roop Kumari Choudhary

Bastar: Mahesh Kashyap

Kanker: Bhojraj Nag

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Daman & Diu: Lalubhai Patel

Delhi

Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal

North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat

South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Goa

North Goa: Shripad Nesso Naik

Gujarat

Kachchh: Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda

Banaskantha: Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary

Patan: Bharatsinhji Dabhi

Gandhinagar: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad West: Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana

Rajkot: Parshottam Rupala

Porbandar: Mansukhbhai Mandaviya

Jamnagar: Poonamben Maadam

Anand: Miteshbhai Rameshbhai Patel

Kheda: Devusinh Chauhan

Panchmahal: Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav

Dahod: Jaswantsinh Bhabhor

Bharuch: Mansukhbhai Vasava

Bardoli: Prabhubhai Nadarbhai Vasava

Navsari: CR Patil

Jammu & Kashmir

Udhampur: Dr Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Jugal Kishore Sharma

Jharkhand

Rajmahal: Tala Marandi

Dumka: Sunil Soren

Godda: Nishikant Dubey

Kodarma: Annapurna Devi

Ranchi: Sanjay Seth

Jamshedpur: Vidyut Baran Mahato

Singhbhum: Geeta Koda

Khunti: Arjun Munda

Lohardaga: Samr Oraon

Palamau: Vishnu Dayal Ram

Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal

Kerala

Kasaragod: ML Ashwini

Kannur: C Raghunath

Vadakara: Prafulla Krishna

Kozhikode: MT Ramesh

Malappuram: Abdul Salam

Ponnani: Niveditha Subramanian

Palakkad: C Krishnakumar

Thrissur: Suresh Gopi

Alappuzha: Sobha Surendran

Pathanamthitta: Anil K Antony

Attingal: V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Madhya Pradesh

Morena: Shivmangal Singh Tomar

Bhind: Sandhya Rai

Gwalior: Bharat Singh Kushwaha

Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Sagar: Lata Wankhede

Tikamgarh: Virendra Khatik

Damoh: Rahul Lodhi

Khajuraho: VD Sharma

Satna: Ganesh Singh

Rewa: Janandan Mishra

Sidhi: Rajesh Mishra

Shahdol: Himadri Singh

Jabalpur: Ashish Dubey

Mandla: Faggan Singh Kulaste

Hoshangabad: Darshan Singh Choudhary

Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Alok Sharma

Rajgarh: Rodmal Nagar

Dewas: Mahendra Singh Solanki

Mandsour: Sudhir Gupta

Ratlam: Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan

Khargone: Gajendra Patel

Khandwa: Gyaneshwar Patil

Betul: Durga Das Uikey

Rajasthan

Bikaner: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Churu: Devendra Jhajharia

Sikar: Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati

Alwar: Bhupendra Yadav

Bharatpur: Ramswaroop Koli

Nagaur: Jyoti Mirdha

Pali: PP Chaudhary

Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Barmer: Kailash Choudhary

Jalore: Lumbaram Choudhary

Udaipur: Mannalal Rawat

Banswara: Mahendra Malviya

Chittorgarh: CP Joshi

Kota: Om Birla

Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh

Telangana

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nizamabad: Arvind Dharmapuri

Zahirabad: BB Patil

Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender

Secunderabad: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Dr Madhavi Latha

Chelvella: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Nagarkurnool: P Bharat

Bhongir: BooraNarsaiah Goud

Tripura

Tripura West: Biplab Kumar Deb

Uttarakhand

Tehri Garhwal: Mala Rajya Laxmi Saha

Almora: Ajay Tamta

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar: Ajay Bhatt

Uttar Pradesh

Kairana: Pradeep Kumar

Muzaffarnagar: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

Nagina: Om Kumar

Rampur: Ghanshyam Lodhi

Sambhal: Parameshwar Lal Saini

Amroha: Kanwar Singh Tanwar

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Mahesh Sharma

Bulandshahr: Bhola Singh

Mathura: Hema Malini

Agra: Satyapal Singh Baghel

Fatehpur Sikri: Raj Kumar Chahar

Etah: Rajveer Singh

Aonla: Dharmendra Kashyap

Sahajahanpur: Arun Kumar Sagar

Kheri: Ajay Mishra Teni

Dhaurahra: Rekha Verma

Sitapur: Rajesh Verma

Hardoi: Jai Prakash Rawat

Misrikh: Ashok Kumar Rawat

Unnao: Sakshi Maharaj

Mohanlalganj: Kaushal Kishore

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh

Amethi: Smriti Irani

Pratagarh: Sangam Lal Gupta

Farrukhabad: Mukesh Rajput

Etawah: Ram Shankar Katheria

Kannau: Subrat Pathak

Akbarpur: Shri Devendra Singh “Bhole"

Jalaun: Bhanu Prata Singh Verma

Jhansi: Anurag Sharma

Hamirpur: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel

Banda: R.K. Singh Patel

Fatehpur: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Barabanki: Upendra Singh Rawat

Faizabad: Lallu Singh

Ambedkar Nagar: Ritesh Pande

Shrawasti: Saket Mishra

Gonda: Kirti Vardhan Singh

Domariyaganj: Jagdambika Pal

Basti: Harish Dwivedi

Sant Kabir Nagar: Praveen Kumar Nishad

Maharaganj: Pankaj Choudhary

Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan

Kushi Nagar: Vijay Kumar Dubey

Bansgaon: Kamlesh Paswan

Lalganj: Neelam Sonkar

Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’

Salempur: Ravindra Kushwaha

Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh

Chandauli: Mahendra Nath Pande

West Bengal

Cooch Behar: Nisith Pramanik

Alipurduars: Manoj Tigga

Balurghat: Sukanta Majumdar

Maldaha Uttar: Khagen Murmu

Maldaha Dakshin: Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury

Baharampur: Nirmal Kumar Saha

Murshidabad: Gauri Shankar Ghosh

Ranaghat: Jagannath Sarkar

Bangaon: Shantanu Thakur

Joynagar: Ashok Kandari

Jadavpur: Anirban Ganguly

Howrah: Rathin Chakraborty

Hooghly: Locket Chatterjee

Kanthi: Soumendu Adhikari

Ghatal: Hiranmay Chattopadhyay

Purulia: Jyotirmay Singh Mahato

Bankura: Shubash Sarkar

Bishnupur: Soumitra Khan

Asansol: Pawan Singh

Bolpur: Priya Saha

