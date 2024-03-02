Active Stocks
BJP candidate list 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others feature in first list of 195 candidates | State-wise full list
BJP candidate list 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others feature in first list of 195 candidates | State-wise full list

Livemint

In its first list, the BJP has fielded 34 Central government ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani

BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda and Vinod Tawde during the announcement of first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 (PTI)Premium
BJP leaders Baijayant Jay Panda and Vinod Tawde during the announcement of first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In its first list, the BJP has fielded 34 Central government ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Varanasi constituency.

Announcing the first candidate list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, “PM Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiran Rijiju to contest from Arunachal West, BJP MP Bishnu Pada Ray to contest from Andaman & Nicobar, BJP MP Tapir Gao to contest from Arunachal East, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Dibrugarh."

Vinod Tawde also exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government for the third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a much bigger mandate.

BJP NAMES 195 CANDIDATES: STATE-WISE FULL LIST

Uttar Pradesh
Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (UT)
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Bishnu Pada Ray

Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal West: Kiren Rijiju
Arunachal East: Tapir Gao

Assam
Karinganj: Kripanath Mallah
Silchar: Parimal Suklabaidya
Autonomous District: Amar Singh Tisso
Gauhati: Bijuli Kalita Medhi
Mangaldoi: Dilip Saikia
Tezpur: Ranjit Dutta
Nowgong: Suresh Bora
Kaliabor: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa
Jorhat: Topon Kumar Gogoi
Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal
Lakhimpur: Pradhan Baruah

Chhattisgarh
Sarguja: Chintamani Maharaj
Raigarh: Radheshyan Rathia
Janjgir Champa: Kamlesh Jangde
Korba: Saroj Pandey
Bilaspur: Tokhan Sahu
Rajnandgaon: Santosh Pandey
Durg: Vijay Baghel
Raipur: Brijmohan Agarwal
Mahasamund: Roop Kumari Choudhary
Bastar: Mahesh Kashyap
Kanker: Bhojraj Nag

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
Daman & Diu: Lalubhai Patel

Delhi
Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal
North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari
New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj
West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat
South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Goa
North Goa: Shripad Nesso Naik

Gujarat
Kachchh: Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda
Banaskantha: Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Choudhary
Patan: Bharatsinhji Dabhi
Gandhinagar: Amit Shah
Ahmedabad West: Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana
Rajkot: Parshottam Rupala
Porbandar: Mansukhbhai Mandaviya
Jamnagar: Poonamben Maadam
Anand: Miteshbhai Rameshbhai Patel
Kheda: Devusinh Chauhan
Panchmahal: Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav
Dahod: Jaswantsinh Bhabhor
Bharuch: Mansukhbhai Vasava
Bardoli: Prabhubhai Nadarbhai Vasava
Navsari: CR Patil

Jammu & Kashmir
Udhampur: Dr Jitendra Singh
Jammu: Jugal Kishore Sharma

Jharkhand
Rajmahal: Tala Marandi
Dumka: Sunil Soren
Godda: Nishikant Dubey
Kodarma: Annapurna Devi
Ranchi: Sanjay Seth
Jamshedpur: Vidyut Baran Mahato
Singhbhum: Geeta Koda
Khunti: Arjun Munda
Lohardaga: Samr Oraon
Palamau: Vishnu Dayal Ram
Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal

Kerala
Kasaragod: ML Ashwini
Kannur: C Raghunath
Vadakara: Prafulla Krishna
Kozhikode: MT Ramesh
Malappuram: Abdul Salam
Ponnani: Niveditha Subramanian
Palakkad: C Krishnakumar
Thrissur: Suresh Gopi
Alappuzha: Sobha Surendran
Pathanamthitta: Anil K Antony
Attingal: V Muraleedharan
Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Madhya Pradesh
Morena: Shivmangal Singh Tomar
Bhind: Sandhya Rai
Gwalior: Bharat Singh Kushwaha
Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sagar: Lata Wankhede
Tikamgarh: Virendra Khatik
Damoh: Rahul Lodhi
Khajuraho: VD Sharma
Satna: Ganesh Singh
Rewa: Janandan Mishra
Sidhi: Rajesh Mishra
Shahdol: Himadri Singh
Jabalpur: Ashish Dubey
Mandla: Faggan Singh Kulaste
Hoshangabad: Darshan Singh Choudhary
Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal: Alok Sharma
Rajgarh: Rodmal Nagar
Dewas: Mahendra Singh Solanki
Mandsour: Sudhir Gupta
Ratlam: Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan
Khargone: Gajendra Patel
Khandwa: Gyaneshwar Patil
Betul: Durga Das Uikey

Rajasthan
Bikaner: Arjun Ram Meghwal
Churu: Devendra Jhajharia
Sikar: Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati
Alwar: Bhupendra Yadav
Bharatpur: Ramswaroop Koli
Nagaur: Jyoti Mirdha
Pali: PP Chaudhary
Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Barmer: Kailash Choudhary
Jalore: Lumbaram Choudhary
Udaipur: Mannalal Rawat
Banswara: Mahendra Malviya
Chittorgarh: CP Joshi
Kota: Om Birla
Jhalawar-Baran: Dushyant Singh

Telangana
Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Nizamabad: Arvind Dharmapuri
Zahirabad: BB Patil
Malkajgiri: Etela Rajender
Secunderabad: G Kishan Reddy
Hyderabad: Dr Madhavi Latha
Chelvella: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Nagarkurnool: P Bharat
Bhongir: BooraNarsaiah Goud

Tripura
Tripura West: Biplab Kumar Deb

Uttarakhand
Tehri Garhwal: Mala Rajya Laxmi Saha
Almora: Ajay Tamta
Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar: Ajay Bhatt

Uttar Pradesh
Kairana: Pradeep Kumar
Muzaffarnagar: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Nagina: Om Kumar
Rampur: Ghanshyam Lodhi
Sambhal: Parameshwar Lal Saini
Amroha: Kanwar Singh Tanwar
Gautam Buddha Nagar: Mahesh Sharma
Bulandshahr: Bhola Singh
Mathura: Hema Malini
Agra: Satyapal Singh Baghel
Fatehpur Sikri: Raj Kumar Chahar
Etah: Rajveer Singh
Aonla: Dharmendra Kashyap
Sahajahanpur: Arun Kumar Sagar
Kheri: Ajay Mishra Teni
Dhaurahra: Rekha Verma
Sitapur: Rajesh Verma
Hardoi: Jai Prakash Rawat
Misrikh: Ashok Kumar Rawat
Unnao: Sakshi Maharaj
Mohanlalganj: Kaushal Kishore
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh
Amethi: Smriti Irani
Pratagarh: Sangam Lal Gupta
Farrukhabad: Mukesh Rajput
Etawah: Ram Shankar Katheria
Kannau: Subrat Pathak
Akbarpur: Shri Devendra Singh “Bhole"
Jalaun: Bhanu Prata Singh Verma
Jhansi: Anurag Sharma
Hamirpur: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel
Banda: R.K. Singh Patel
Fatehpur: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Barabanki: Upendra Singh Rawat
Faizabad: Lallu Singh
Ambedkar Nagar: Ritesh Pande
Shrawasti: Saket Mishra
Gonda: Kirti Vardhan Singh
Domariyaganj: Jagdambika Pal
Basti: Harish Dwivedi
Sant Kabir Nagar: Praveen Kumar Nishad
Maharaganj: Pankaj Choudhary
Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan
Kushi Nagar: Vijay Kumar Dubey
Bansgaon: Kamlesh Paswan
Lalganj: Neelam Sonkar
Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’
Salempur: Ravindra Kushwaha
Jaunpur: Kripashankar Singh
Chandauli: Mahendra Nath Pande

West Bengal
Cooch Behar: Nisith Pramanik
Alipurduars: Manoj Tigga
Balurghat: Sukanta Majumdar
Maldaha Uttar: Khagen Murmu
Maldaha Dakshin: Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury
Baharampur: Nirmal Kumar Saha
Murshidabad: Gauri Shankar Ghosh
Ranaghat: Jagannath Sarkar
Bangaon: Shantanu Thakur
Joynagar: Ashok Kandari
Jadavpur: Anirban Ganguly
Howrah: Rathin Chakraborty
Hooghly: Locket Chatterjee
Kanthi: Soumendu Adhikari
Ghatal: Hiranmay Chattopadhyay
Purulia: Jyotirmay Singh Mahato
Bankura: Shubash Sarkar
Bishnupur: Soumitra Khan
Asansol: Pawan Singh
Bolpur: Priya Saha

