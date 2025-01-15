The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader claimed that the opposition was fighting not just against the saffron party but the Indian state itself.

BJP President JP Nadda alleged that Gandhi and his ecosystem have ‘close links with Urban Naxals and the Deep State' who want to defame, demean and discredit India. He also said that the Congress party had a history of working with forces that wanted a weak India.

“Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India. Their greed for power meant compromising the nation's integrity and betraying the trust of the people. But the people of India are wise. They have decided that they will always reject Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology,” the BJP President said in a post on X.

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan’, hit out at the BJP and alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were fighting not just the BJP but the Indian state itself.

‘BJP and the RSS have captured institutions’ “Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself,” he said.

Nadda responded by saying that it was no secret that Gandhi and his ecosystem have ‘close links with Urban Naxals’ and the Deep State who want to defame, demean and discredit India. “His repeated actions have also strengthened this belief. Everything he has done or said has been in the direction of breaking India and dividing our society,” the BJP president said.

Gandhi also lashed out at Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday, days after the RSS chief said that Ram Mandir's ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was the “true independence of India.” The Congress leader urged people to “stop listening to the nonsense” and called Bhagwat's comments an “act of treason.”

The Congress MP also attacked the Election Commission, claiming that the party was uncomfortable with the way the poll panel operates.

“I clearly stated that something went wrong in the Maharashtra elections. We are uncomfortable with the way the Election Commission operates. The sudden appearance of almost one crore new voters between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra is problematic. It is the Election Commission's duty to provide a voters' list with names and addresses of those who voted in the Vidhan Sabha election,” he claimed.