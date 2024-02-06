Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has chimed in on the saffron party's claim against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the latter fed a “dog's biscuit" to a worker during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Weeks after Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma traded barbs, engaged in political mudslinging, the Assam CM trained his guns over a video shared by Congress on microblogging platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress captioned the post “a brief pause for a paw-some furry friend" and shared a video which shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen asking for a packet of biscuits, which he later offers to a dog.

Notably, the video shared by Congress of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra does not show Rahul Gandhi offering the biscuit, that was rejected by the dog, to a Congress worker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

See the video here

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya later shared a video on X shows Rahul Gandhi ‘handling’ the bisvccuit to the person who brought the dog to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. However, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi was mistreating his supporters.

"Just a few days ago, Congress President Kharge ji compared the party's booth agents to dogs and here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker." Amit Malviya wrote on X.

"No 'nyay' (justice) for Congress karyakartas (party workers)? Rejected dog biscuits are fed to karyakartas by Rahul Gandhi! Elitist mindset of the first family," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla jabbed at Rahul Gandhi.

(Please note: Rahul Gandhi was not seen "feeding" the biscuit to the man in the video. It is only a claim made by BJP. Mint is only reporting a claim, does not stand by what was claimed by BJP)

Some users have, however, claimed that the puppy belonged to the supporter Rahul Gandhi was speaking to and that the Congress leaders had given him the biscuits to feed the puppy later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himanta Biswa Sarma was dragged into the conversation by social media, owing to his narrative from the days the Assam CM was part of Congress. Himanta Biswa Sarma claims that he and other senior Congress leaders had earlier visited Rahul Gandhi for a meeting. During the meeting, he says, Rahul Gandhi's pet dog Pidi ate biscuits from a plate. The Congress leaders were then offered biscuits from the same plate.

The Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma did not miss the opportunity to double down on his charge on Rahul Gandhi when the latest video went viral. Responding to a user who had tagged him, he said "not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit". "I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress," he said.

