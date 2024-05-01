Inside the digital ads blueprint of BJP and Congress
SummaryWhile both parties are using the various features offered by Meta and Google to target specific audiences, the former is doing a lot more micro-targeting, a granular analysis of data released by the two platforms shows.
The 2024 general election is well underway, and two phases of voting have already concluded in this Lok Sabha election spread over seven phases. Two of the biggest national parties in the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), are not leaving any stone unturned to reach out to the voters before they cast their votes. But their campaigning and canvassing for votes shows a marked difference, in an election that is being fought as much on the ground as in the digital realm.