BJP expels two Karnataka MLAs for six years for ‘anti-party activities'

The BJP on Tuesday expelled two Karnataka MLAs — S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar — for six years over alleged "anti-party activities," state party president B Y Vijayendra announced. He said the decision was made by the party's high command after extensive deliberations.

S T Somashekar represents the Yashwanthpur assembly constituency in Karnatka, while A Shivaram Hebbar represents the Yellapur constituency.

The major step has been taken due to “repeated violations of the party discipline,” according to an official letter issued by Om Pathak, member secretary of the BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee to Hebbar.

The letter says the Yellapur MLA has been expelled with immediate effect.

The expelled MLAs are yet to respond, reported PTI.