BJP extols Uddhav Thackeray amid rift reports with Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NCP: ‘Health was not good, still…’
BJP leader Chandrakant Patil has remarked that Uddhav Thackeray put in a great deal of effort in the phenomenal win that the INDIA bloc registered in Maharashtra. Patil commented that the allies Congress and NCP (SP) seem to have benefitted more than his own party.
Maharashtra politics: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (led by Sharadchandra Pawar) for allegedly “benefitting" from Uddhav Thackeray's efforts during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.