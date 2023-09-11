Priyanka Gandhi criticized G20 as 'inke G20', drawing criticism from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. Shashi Tharoor praised G20, but criticized the government for not inviting opposition leaders. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned Mamata Banerjee's attendance at G20 dinner.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to microblogging site 'X' to flag cropping difference of opinion among the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Poonawalla took up snippets of incidences which included Priyanka Gandhi condemning the G20 Summit as 'InkeG20', to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the G20 Summit dinner, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauding the New Delho G20 leaders Declaration.

"This is what happens when you have no vision or mission. Just contradictions and mindless oppositions," Poonawalla took a dig at INDIA.

Priyanka Gandhi calls G20 Summit 'Inke G20' Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday "I thought of something that what the public of the country could not say out of fear was said by the God himself that don't be so proud; this country made you the leaders, put the country and its public ahead of everything." The Congress leader was talking about the waterlogging that happened in the G20 Summit Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Poonawalla in another tweet said,"Priyanka Vadra & her party are entitled to be bitter & crib but look at what Priyanka ji says “INKA G20" - Are such programs “inka" “unka" or Bharat Ka?This is the mindset problem of a family that has always believed - “Jo Desh Ka woh inke parivar ka".. she is only manifesting that!"

Adhir Chowdhury slams Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury questioned TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's decision to attend the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of G20 meet in New Delhi, asking if that would not weaken her stance against the Narendra Modi government.

The state Congress president also wondered whether there was “any other reason" for the Trinamool Congress supremo to take part in the programme.

The TMC hit back at Choudhury, saying that Banerjee is one of the prime movers behind the non-BJP bloc INDIA and the Congress leader did not need to lecture her about certain protocols to be followed from the administrative point of view.

Shashi Tharoor lauds Delhi Declaration Shashi Tharoor lauded the New Delhi Declaration of the G20 members, saying that it "undoubtedly" represents "a diplomatic triumph for India". Shashi Tharoor said, "The Delhi Declaration is undoubtedly a diplomatic triumph for India. It's a good achievement because right until the G20 summit was being convened, the widespread expectation was there would be no agreement and, that, therefore, a joint communique might not be possible, and, that we might have to end up with a chairman's summary."