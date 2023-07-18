Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswas Sarma on Tuesday took a dig at the re-christening of the Opposition alliance as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The Assam CM called the acronym an indicator of ‘colonial legacies’.

The Himanta Biswas Sarma, who had earlier been a member of Congress party before he changed over to BJP eventually becoming the CM of Assam, said that British had named the country India and the fight should be to free the nation from "colonial legacies". “Our civilisational conflict is pivoted around India and Bharat.The British named our country as India. We must strive to free ourselves from colonial legacies. Our forefathers fought for Bharat, and we will continue to work for Bharat . BJP for BHARAT", CM Himanta wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, rival camps BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties held startegic meetings in Delhi and Bengaluru respectively.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment comes after 26 opposition parties formed the coalition to unitedly take on the ruling NDA.

"BJP for BHARAT," said the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance.

Announcing the name of the opposition bloc at a press conference in Bengaluru after a nearly four-hour-long meeting of the 26 parties, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We'll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and we will come out with great success."

He said a committee of 11 members will be set up for coordination, and a convenor will be selected at the next meeting in Mumbai.