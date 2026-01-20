Nitin Nabin takes charge as new BJP chief; PM Modi congratulates him

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on Tuesday, 20 January, formally announced Nitin Nabin as its new national president. K Laxman, the returning officer for the party’s organisational elections, handed over the certificate of election to Nabin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former BJP president J P Nadda, and senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari congratulated him on his election.

At 45, Nitin Nabin is the youngest leader to be elected as the BJP national head and is the 12th president of the party. His election came more than a month after he was declared the national working president of the BJP.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, outgoing national president and Union Minister J P Nadda welcomed his successor. “You have taken on the responsibility as the 12th National President of such a great party. Many congratulations and best wishes to you,” he said.

Nitin Nabin was named BJP national president with no other candidates in the fray. His candidature was backed by Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi congratulates Nitin Nabin Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the newly-appointed BJP national President Nitin Nabin.

“I congratulate Nitin Nabin for becoming the president of the world’s largest party," PM Modi said.

Who is Nitin Nabin? BJP President Nitin Nabin is the son of the late senior BJP leader and four-time Bihar Assembly legislator Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha. He entered politics in 2006 following his father’s death, reportedly after winning a by-election from Patna West.

Who backed Nitin Nabin’s candidature? Nitin Nabin was elected BJP national president after 37 sets of nomination papers backing his candidature were submitted to K Laxman, the returning officer for the election.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Puri, as well as outgoing president J P Nadda, were among the leaders who backed Nabin’s nomination.

Nitin Nabin accorded ‘Z’ category CRPF security Bharatiya Janata Party national working president Nitin Nabin has been accorded ‘Z’ category armed security cover by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), sources told ANI on Tuesday.

Nabin was given CRPF security cover a few days after his appointment as national working president of the BJP on December 14, by the party’s parliamentary board.

The decision to provide the high-level security cover was taken following an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, considering a security assessment by the Intelligence Bureau.