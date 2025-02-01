Delhi Election 2025: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and said that he feels “ashamed to go abroad”. The EAM further asserted that he hides “one thing from the world”.

“People living in the national capital (Delhi) do not get houses, do not get cylinders, or piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission and do not get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat”, EAM Jaishankar added in an apparent jibe to AAP government in Delhi.

Jaishankar made these remarks while interacting with the South Indian community.

While hitting out at AAP government, he said that during Arvind Kejriwal’s decade-long rule, Delhi has been left behind.

“It is unfortunate that in the last 10 years, Delhi has been left behind. The residents of Delhi are not given their rights to water, electricity, gas, cylinders, health treatment…If the government here does not give you your rights then on 5th February you also think that this government should be changed," he said.

Earlier this week, EAM and BJP leader S Jaishankar had urged young voters to make a “right choice", as he flagged poor roads and water supplies in the national capital.

The AAP has been in power in Delhi since 2015 and the BJP has made all out efforts to oust its government.

Speaking at a session titled “Youth for Viksit Bharat" at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, Jaishankar had highlighted Delhi’s importance in realising the vision of a developed India.

“Without youth, there is no ‘Viksit Bharat’. Delhi, as the national capital, carries a special responsibility. When people from other countries visit Delhi, their impression of India is shaped by what they see here," Jaishankar had said.

The 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh exuded confidence in his party winning more than 60 seats in the 70-seat legislature in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons, Sanjay Singh said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed in Delhi with an absolute majority.

"AAP will be winning more than sixty seats and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be formed in Delhi with an absolute majority," Sanjay Singh said.