Business News/ Politics / BJP Leader calls for Rahul Gandhi's public apology over 1975 Emergency: ‘His grandmother did the wrong thing…’
BackBack

BJP Leader calls for Rahul Gandhi's public apology over 1975 Emergency: ‘His grandmother did the wrong thing…’

PTI

Senior BJP leader Vikram Verma criticizes Rahul Gandhi for not expressing regret over Emergency imposed by his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, in 1975. Verma also calls Rahul 'immature' for lacking knowledge of the Constitution.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution of India while taking oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha during its second day, at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday (ANI )Premium
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution of India while taking oath as a Member of the 18th Lok Sabha during its second day, at the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday (ANI )

Senior BJP leader Vikram Verma on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi should publicly express regret for the Emergency imposed by his grandmother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Verma, a former Union minister, also dubbed the Congress leader as "immature", claiming that he has no knowledge of the Articles of the Constitution.

"Then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the country for her vested interests without the consent of her cabinet, and murdered democracy. All civil rights were suspended," he told reporters in Indore.

It was "surprising and ridiculous" that her grandson Rahul Gandhi was seen holding a copy of the Constitution in Parliament, Verma added.

"First of all, Rahul should express regret that his grandmother did the wrong thing by imposing Emergency on the country," the BJP leader said.

On Rahul's demand for a caste census, he said such a survey was not necessary. "Internal surveys can be conducted to find out the economic status of different castes," Verma added. The BJP launched a sharp attack on Congress on Tuesday on the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 25 Jun 2024, 06:49 PM IST
