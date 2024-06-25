Senior BJP leader Vikram Verma on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi should publicly express regret for the Emergency imposed by his grandmother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Verma, a former Union minister, also dubbed the Congress leader as "immature", claiming that he has no knowledge of the Articles of the Constitution.

"Then prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on the country for her vested interests without the consent of her cabinet, and murdered democracy. All civil rights were suspended," he told reporters in Indore.

It was "surprising and ridiculous" that her grandson Rahul Gandhi was seen holding a copy of the Constitution in Parliament, Verma added.

"First of all, Rahul should express regret that his grandmother did the wrong thing by imposing Emergency on the country," the BJP leader said.

On Rahul's demand for a caste census, he said such a survey was not necessary. "Internal surveys can be conducted to find out the economic status of different castes," Verma added. The BJP launched a sharp attack on Congress on Tuesday on the 49th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.