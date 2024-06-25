BJP Leader calls for Rahul Gandhi's public apology over 1975 Emergency: ‘His grandmother did the wrong thing…’
Senior BJP leader Vikram Verma on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi should publicly express regret for the Emergency imposed by his grandmother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.