BJP lists reasons for poor show in Lok Sabha polls in UP: ’Less destined, more scripted’

  • Following the report was submitted, CM Yogi Adityanath transferred as many as 12 district magistrates.

Updated4 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT)

A month after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, Bharatiya Janata Party's task force submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the poor show of the party in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's count in the state declined to 33 from 62 in 2019.

Following the report was submitted, the CM transferred as many as 12 district magistrates (DMs), reported News18. It added that most of the district magistrates are from the districts where BJP lost in the 2024 polls.

According to details, the transferred DMs belonged to Sitapur, Banda, Basti, Shrawasti, Kaushambi, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Hathras. While Kasganj, Chitrakoot, and Auraiya's DMs were reassigned.

Apart from this, the BJP's task force report also mentioned that ‘odd’ ticket distribution, Opposition’s ‘Threat to Constitution’ narrative, and a shift of the BSP vote base to Samajwadi Party (SP) as prime reason for BJP's poor show in Uttar Pradesh.

“Humein to apno ne loota, gairo mein kahaan dum tha, humari kashti bhi wahan doobi jahan paani kam tha…News18 quoted a party functionary in the know of the task force’s findings as saying, who added “BJP’s downfall was less destined and more scripted.”

“A significant factor behind the BJP’s decline was internal dissent, attributed primarily to issues with ticket distribution and dissatisfaction within the Thakur community,” he said further.

Among other reasons, the party’s task force found that the Opposition’s ‘Threat to Constitution’ narrative did some damage to the BJP’s prospects.

The ‘Threat to Constitution’ narrative started after BJP candidate Lallu Singh's video went viral where he said the new government would need two-thirds majority in Parliament to 'make a new Constitution'.

"A government formed with 272 seats cannot amend the Constitution. For that, or even if a new Constitution is to be made, there is a need of over two-thirds majority," News18 quoted him as saying.

In the recently held Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won 240 seats and formed the government in alliance with Telegu Desam Party, Janata Dal United, Shiv Sena, Lok Janshakti Party, Janasena Party and others.

With agency inputs.

