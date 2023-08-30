BJP MLA calls Arjun Ram Meghwal ‘corrupt no 1’, Union minister hits back1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 07:00 PM IST
BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Meghwal has accused Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of corruption and that he will write to PM Modi to have Meghwal expelled from the Cabinet
Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Chandra Meghwalhas attacked Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, saying that he is “corrupt number one". Kailash Meghwal also alleged that Arjun Ram Meghwal has many corruption cases against him and “took money from everyone" when the Union minister was an officer. The BJP MLA said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have him expelled from the Cabinet.
“Kailash Chandra Meghwal must have met with the senior leaders of the party and he got it that he's not getting the ticket... When he's praising the Congress CM then it's natural that he'll criticise me," the Union minister said.