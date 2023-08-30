BJP MLA calls Arjun Ram Meghwal ‘corrupt no 1’, Union minister hits back

BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Meghwal has accused Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of corruption and that he will write to PM Modi to have Meghwal expelled from the Cabinet

Former Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Chandra Meghwalhas attacked Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, saying that he is "corrupt number one". Kailash Meghwal also alleged that Arjun Ram Meghwal has many corruption cases against him and "took money from everyone" when the Union minister was an officer. The BJP MLA said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have him expelled from the Cabinet.

Addressing a programme, Kailash Chandra Meghwal said, “This Arjun Meghwal is corrupt number 1. He has corruption cases against him which are going on to this day. When he was an officer he did corruption of lakhs and didn’t even leave the poor and the Scheduled Castes and took money from everyone."

“I will write to [Prime Minister] Narendra Modi to expel him from the cabinet. I will write to him saying that the one you have made the law minister is involved in corruption," Kailash Meghwal was quoted as saying by Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP legislator also alleged that Arjun Ram Meghwal joined politics so that he could be saved from all the corruption cases against him. He also praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Reacting to the allegations, Arjun Ram Meghwal said Kailash Chandra Meghwal was threatening him for a party ticket to contest in the upcoming election. “He [Kailash Meghwal] was threatening me from the stage that this time will you give me the ticket or not. I said the ticket is decided by the party."

"Kailash Chandra Meghwal must have met with the senior leaders of the party and he got it that he's not getting the ticket... When he's praising the Congress CM then it's natural that he'll criticise me," the Union minister said.