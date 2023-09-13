Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has been suspended from the party, right ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. In August, former Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and a national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kailash Meghwal, had called Union Law minister Arjun Meghwal as the 'Corrupt number 1'. The BJP MLA had said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have him expelled from the Cabinet.

Kailash Meghwal had also alleged that Arjun Meghwal had many corruption cases against him and “took money from everyone" when the Union minister was an officer.

On Wednesday, Kailash Meghwal had doubled down on his accusations of Arjun Meghwal and said that there is factionalism in BJP. Kailash Meghwal alleged there is 'gutbaazi', or factionalism, within the BJP's Rajasthan unit.

"BJP mein oopar se neeche gut (From top to bottom, there are divisions in the BJP)," he declared, according to an NDTV report.

The report further quoted the suspended BJP MLA alleging that BJP senior leaders, like former Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia, has been targeting those close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

“Vasundhara ke logon ko chunn chunn ke khatam kiya jaa raha hai" (Vasundhara's people are are chosen and destroyed), Kailash Meghwal said. According to LiveHindustan, Kailash Meghwal alleged that a ‘conspiracy’ is being hatched to eliminate Vasundhara Raje camp.

Notably, Kailash Meghwal has been considered a heavyweight of the former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje camp.

BJP had issued a show cause notice to Kailash Meghwal and sought his reply within ten days, when in August he accused Arjun Meghwal. However, Kailash Meghwal held another press conference on Wednesday in Jaipur where he alleged factionalism in Rajasthan BJP, earning the scorn of the saffron party, along with a suspension.

"I am ignored. From 'hero' I have gone to 'zero'. I am in no yatra of the BJP," the suspended BJP MLA said at the press conference on Wednesday.

However, the accuser Meghwal seems have been dealt a blow from his own party, an action, albeit similar to Rajasthan Congress. The rival political parties might have one common method of taking care of their party members. Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had suspended Rajendra Gudha from the cabinet after he questioned ‘women’s safety' in Rajasthan and alleged the CM Gehlot and his son were corrupt in the Legislative Assembly. Gudha, last week joined Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Whether BJP can take advantage of Rajasthan Congress' alleged internal feud or Congress can take advantage of Rajasthan BJP's alleged factionalism and internal ruckus, is one to be seen during the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections.