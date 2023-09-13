BJP MLA, who called Union law minister 'corrupt', now alleges ‘conspiracy to eliminate Vasundhara Raje camp’; suspended2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal suspended ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections; alleges factionalism within BJP.
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal has been suspended from the party, right ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year. In August, former Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and a national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kailash Meghwal, had called Union Law minister Arjun Meghwal as the 'Corrupt number 1'. The BJP MLA had said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have him expelled from the Cabinet.