BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi made new Chief Minister of Odisha; KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida declared deputy CMs
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the new chief minister of Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi was also elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were announced as Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha.