Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the new chief minister of Odisha. Mohan Charan Majhi was also elected as the Leader of BJP Legislative Party in Odisha. KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were announced as Deputy Chief Ministers of Odisha.

The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar. Apart from Rajnath Singh, Union minister Bhupender Yadav attended the meeting as observer.

The announcement comes a week after the BJP stormed to power in the state on its own for the first time by winning 78 out of 147 seats. Its state legislature unit held a meeting Tuesday to elect Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader, who would be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

In the Odisha Assembly elections 2024, Mohan Charan Majhi secured 47.05 per cent votes winning the Keonjhar Assembly constituency, defeating Minu Majhi of Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Minu Majhi had received 40.84 per cent votes in the Keonjhar Assembly constituency. Mohan Charan Majhi received 87815 votes as opposed to Minu Majhi's 76238 votes.

In the Odisha Assembly Elections, the BJP trounced Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal by winning 78 out of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly.

BJP invites Naveen Patnaik for swearing-in ceremony

The BJP, all set to form its maiden government in Odisha, on Tuesday invited BJD president and outgoing chief minister Naveen Patnaik for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on June 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders and the party Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in event of the party’s first CM and his ministers to be held at the Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The first invitation card for the ceremony was, however, given to Lord Jagannath in Puri, and it was delivered at the 12th-century shrine by some newly elected MLAs.

A five-member delegation led by the BJP Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, went to Naveen Niwas, the residence of Patnaik, and formally invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony to be held at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Senior leaders such as Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda, Samir Mohanty and Nityananda Gond accompanied Samal.

"Naveen Babu has accepted the invitation and assured us that he would attend the ceremony," Samal told reporters.

