After Gautam Gambhir, Jharkhand BJP MP Jayant Sinha bows out of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'I have been blessed...'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Jayant Sinha said he wants to focus his efforts on combating global climate change in India and around the world.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jayant Sinha said on Saturday he has requested the party president JP Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties, joining the list of party leaders not contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Jayant Sinha, the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, is the second BJP MP to bow out of the Lok Sabha race. Earlier, Delhi BJP Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said he will not contest the general polls.