Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jayant Sinha said on Saturday he has requested the party president JP Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties, joining the list of party leaders not contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Jayant Sinha, the MP from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, is the second BJP MP to bow out of the Lok Sabha race. Earlier, Delhi BJP Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said he will not contest the general polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Jayant Sinha said, “I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri JP Nadda to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world."

The former union minister added that he will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. He said, “I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past ten years."

"Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!," Jayant Sinha tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir also said he said asked the party to relieve him from political duties so that he can focus on his upcoming cricket commitments. Sharing the information on X, Gambhir said, "I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM@narendramodiji and Hon’ble HM@AmitShahji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!"

The announcements came as the BJP is said to be contemplating giving tickets to several new leaders. According to PTI, some other sitting MPs are also understood to have told the party that they would like to focus on other organisational work.

