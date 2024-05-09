BJP MP Navneet Rana reiterates ‘15 second’ threat to Owaisi brothers: ‘Committed to reply to those working for Pakistan’
BJP leader Navneet Rana reiterated her statement on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, challenging those ‘working for Pakistan’ in India. The exchange of barbs intensified, with Rana threatening swift action against Owaisi brothers if police were removed from duty for ‘15 seconds’.
Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Navneet reiterated her statement on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and said, “We are committed to giving a reply to those who are working for Pakistan in India.".