BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says CJI Sanjiv Khanna responsible for all civil wars in India, mounts attack on SC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday blamed CJI Sanjiv Khanna for alleged ‘civil wars’ in the country, while also tearing into the Supreme Court for trying to ‘dictate’ the Parliament by asking the President to take a decision within three months.

In a post on X, Dubey said in Hindi that the Parliament should close down if the Supreme Court makes laws.

“Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye,” he said.

The BJP MP's comment came following the Centre's assurance to the court that it would not be implementing some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next day of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

Supreme Court leading India towards ‘anarchy’ In comments made to news agency ANI, Nishikant Dubey accused the Supreme Court of taking the country towards an alleged ‘anarchy’.

The apex court's recent decision to set a timeline for the President of India to take a decision on the bills sent to her has triggered a fresh round of debate.

“How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to take a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this,” Dubey was quoted as saying by ANI.

In remarks made to PTI, the BJP MP from Jharkhand accused the Supreme Court of arrogating to itself Parliament's legislative powers by striking down laws passed by the legislature and even giving directions to the President who, Dubey noted, is the appointing authority of Supreme Court judges.

Dubey appeared to question the court's critical observations on the Act's dilution of the "Waqf by use" provision, saying it has sought documentary proof in cases involving temples, including Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but has chosen to ignore the similar need in the ongoing case.

Citing Article 368 of the Constitution, he said that law-making is the job of Parliament, and the Supreme Court is meant to interpret the laws.

Nishikant Dubey blames CJI Dubey also held Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, responsible for the "civil wars" happening in the country.

“Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

His comments came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee demanded the resignation BJP leader and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill, Jagdambika Pal.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar attacks Supreme Court Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also opposed the Supreme Court's recent ruling of setting a time limit for the President to take a decision.

Dhankhar has also been maintaining that the apex court was wrong in striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act in 2015.