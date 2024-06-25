BJP MP's ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ during oath-taking ceremony in Lok Sabha; triggers controversy
Chaos in Lok Sabha as BJP MP ends oath with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra'. AIMIM chief Owaisi said 'Jai Palestine'. INDIA bloc opposes BJP MP's oath, citing Constitution principles.
Lok Sabha News:Chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha after BJP MP from Bareilly Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar ended his oath with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra'. Gangwar's statement seemed to have been made in a tit-for-tat reply to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine'.