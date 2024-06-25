Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / BJP MP's ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ during oath-taking ceremony in Lok Sabha; triggers controversy

BJP MP's ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ during oath-taking ceremony in Lok Sabha; triggers controversy

Written By Sayantani

Chaos in Lok Sabha as BJP MP ends oath with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra'. AIMIM chief Owaisi said 'Jai Palestine'. INDIA bloc opposes BJP MP's oath, citing Constitution principles.

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi with INDIA bloc floor leader Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad and others at the Parliament House complex

Lok Sabha News:Chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha after BJP MP from Bareilly Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar ended his oath with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra'. Gangwar's statement seemed to have been made in a tit-for-tat reply to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine'.

INDIA bloc members vehemently opposed the 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' of the BJP MP from Bareilly and said that it goes against the principles of the Constitution of India.

According to reports, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi chanted 'Jai Palestine' as he ended his oath as an elected member of the Lok Sabha.

Owaisi said, "Other members are also saying different things... I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution? You should also listen to what others say. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.