Lok Sabha News:Chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha after BJP MP from Bareilly Chhatra Pal Singh Gangwar ended his oath with 'Jai Hindu Rashtra'. Gangwar's statement seemed to have been made in a tit-for-tat reply to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INDIA bloc members vehemently opposed the 'Jai Hindu Rashtra' of the BJP MP from Bareilly and said that it goes against the principles of the Constitution of India.

According to reports, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi chanted 'Jai Palestine' as he ended his oath as an elected member of the Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Owaisi said, "Other members are also saying different things... I said 'Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'. How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution? You should also listen to what others say. I said what I had to. Read what Mahatma Gandhi had said about Palestine."

