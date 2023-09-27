BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri handed key role in Rajasthan polls amid anti-Muslim remark row
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who faced criticism for making communal remarks, has been given a key role in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri who found himself in the midst of extreme criticism as he uttered communal slur at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in an ongoing session in the Lok Sabha, has now been handed a key-responsibility in the upcoming crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections.