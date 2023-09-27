BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who faced criticism for making communal remarks, has been given a key role in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri who found himself in the midst of extreme criticism as he uttered communal slur at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in an ongoing session in the Lok Sabha, has now been handed a key-responsibility in the upcoming crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

According to media reports, Bidhuri has been made the election in-charge of Tonk constituency in Rajasthan. Notably, Tonk is Congress leader Sachin Pilot's stronghold. However, the Congress is yet to publish their candidate list, but speculations are rife that Pilot is set to contest from Tonk for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November of this year to elect representatives for the 200-member house. The Rajasthan Assembly polls is one of the litmus test the Opposition INDIA bloc will undergo along with BJP as opposition, ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

The previous Rajasthan assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming Chief Minister.

The Indian National Congress had become the single largest party with 100 seats, short of majority by 1 seat. The BJP won 73 seats, much lower compared to the previous election in which it won an absolute majority of 163 seats.

The Indian National Congress formed the government with the BSP.

Despite seeming fissures in the Rajasthan BJP between former chief minister Vasundhara Raje along with her loyalists, and the BJP central leadership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its helm, the saffron camp looks to win back power to restore faith in their prospect to cinching a third straight win for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

The other crucial polls to test the Opposition INDIA bloc versus the BJP are the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections that would be held before the general assembly polls.

Bidhuri's derogatory remarks targeting BSP MP Danish Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission in the Lok Sabha last week have sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP.

On Friday, Ali had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the issue of Bidhuri using abusive language on the floor of the House be referred to the privileges committee. Ali had sought an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Birla seeking strictest action against Bidhuri.

