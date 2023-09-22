On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali told reporters that he was considering leaving the Parliament. Danish Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's communal remarks in the Lok Sabha adding that it was "heartbreaking" to him as a minority member. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bidhuri's communally insensitive remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, have been expunged from the proceedings.

Breaking down, tearing up while talking to media, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali said, “When this is the condition of an elected member like me then what will be the condition of a normal person." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSP MP said that he is considering leaving the Parliament, “I hope, I will get justice, Speaker will conduct an enquiry or else with a heavy heart, I'm also thinking of leaving this Parliament because this can't be tolerated."

"Is this why we are elected, is this why our ancestors sacrificed their lives for freedom... they (BJP) just did not insult me and my followers but they insulted the whole nation... now let's see if BJP is taking any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers...maybe it has become a competition among BJP leaders to make such statements not just outside but even inside the Parliament" Danish Ali added.

The BSP MP Danish Ali has sought wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday demanding that the matter of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of abusive language on the floor of the House be referred to the privileges committee. Ali sought an immediate inquiry into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bidhuri was recorded on camera using communally instigated abusive language tantamounting to name calling to BSP MP Danish Ali attacking his religious practice- Islam.

Bidhuri made the objectionable remarks targeted at Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The BSP MP listed the objectionable words used by Bidhuri against him in the letter. “During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were 'Bhadwa' (pimp), 'Katwa' (circumcised one), 'Mullah ugravadi' (Muslim terrorist) 'atankvadi' (terrorist) etc", Danish Ali's letter to speaker Om Birla read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against BSP MP Danish Ali.

(With agency inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}