BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput in ICU after scuffle with Oppn over Ambedkar row; BJP to file FIR

BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput have been admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after an alleged scuffle in Parliament during the showdown between the ruling and the Opposition MPs over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on BR Ambedkar. The MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have reportedly sustained head injuries, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call and inquire about their health.

Medical Superintendent Ajay Shukla said the doctors are trying to stabilize both Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

“Tests will be done. Symptomatic treatment has begun. Since both of them suffered head injuries, they were admitted to the ICU. Pratap Sarangi was experiencing heavy bleeding and he had suffered a deep cut. So, he had to be stitched up. His evaluation is in progress. Mukesh Rajput had fallen unconscious. Right now, he is conscious but he is dizzy and anxious. His BP had shot up,” Ajay Shukla said.

The RML MS also said that it will depend on the patients and their reports to decide how long they will stay in the hospital.

Before being admitted to the ICU, Pratap Sarangi had claimed that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had pushed an MP who fell on him, resulting in him receiving head injuries.

“Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me…” Pratap Sarangi told reporters as he was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dharmendra Pradhan visited RML Hospital to meet the injured BJP MPs.

WHAT DID RAHUL GANDHI SAY? Reacting to allegations of the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his defence, said that he was trying to get inside Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

“This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened [Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed]. But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in,” Rahul Gandhi said.