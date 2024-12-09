Rekha Sharma, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has been nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as their Rajya Sabha candidate from Haryana. Rekha Sharma's appointment to the NCW had been a topic of much debate and controversy, especially given her tenure, which ended in August 2024.

Rekha Sharma's Controversial Tenure at NCW Sharma's time as the chairperson of NCW, a post she held from September 2017 to August 2024, was marked by numerous controversies. While she worked in the commission since 2015, it was during her leadership that allegations surfaced regarding her handling of women’s issues, particularly those in BJP-governed states.

In March 2024, Rekha Sharma stirred further controversy when she responded to accusations made by American journalist David Josef Volodzko, who had shared stories of sexual harassment experienced by tourists in India.

Volodzko had retweeted an account of a Spanish vlogger who alleged being gang-raped in Jharkhand. Sharma's response to the claims was swift, as she questioned why the incidents had not been reported to the police, accusing the journalist of "defaming" India.

Rekha Sharma posted, "Did you ever report the incident to the police? If not, then you are completely irresponsible. Writing only on social media and defaming the entire country is not a good choice."

This response led to accusations of "victim-blaming," with many calling for her resignation due to her perceived insensitivity towards sexual violence victims.

TMC Accusation Against Rekha Sharma Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Rekha Sharma's actions drew political scrutiny, particularly from the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The party filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing her of being "one of the major conspirators" in the Sandeshkhali incidents, where BJP leaders were alleged to have been involved in sexual abuse.

The TMC’s complaint suggested that Sharma, along with a BJP leader, had committed serious offenses, including forgery and conspiracy against women.

Also Read | Moitra dares Delhi Police as NCW seeks FIR over remarks against Rekha Sharma

Rekha Sharma's Controversial Statements Rekha Sharma has faced strong criticism for some of her public statements. In October 2020, she met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss issues such as “Love Jihad,” a term often used by hardline groups to refer to interfaith marriages. However, the NCW had clarified that it did not maintain specific data on such complaints, leading to confusion over her stance.

That same month, Sharma faced backlash after she commented on the Noida police's handling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to Hathras. Sharma called the handling “unfortunate,” which led to both Congress and BJP supporters criticising her for her remarks.

Rekha Sharma's Past Controversies Rekha Sharma's earlier social media posts also resurfaced and became a topic of controversy.

From 2011 to 2016, Sharma had made offensive remarks about prominent figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the Gandhi family.

She later claimed her Twitter account had been hacked. Additionally, she had made controversial remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “a deaf and mute person whose life revolves around mentally challenged women.”