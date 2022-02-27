BJP national President JP Nadda' s Twitter handle @JPNadda was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later. The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. JP Nadda has over 2.7 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Multiple tweets were posted from BJP president J P Nadda's account on the Ukraine crisis and also on cryptocurrency issues on Sunday, in another case of hacking of a prominent public figure's Twitter account. BJP sources said Nadda's account was compromised briefly.

BJP national president JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/AdZ3fh7pd3 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

"It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason," a party leader said.

One tweet from Nadda's account solicited donations to help Ukraine and another sought to help Russia.

"Now accepting crypto currency donations," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter account was also hacked briefly in December last year, and message related to Bitcoin was posted.

Some other handles, including those of government departments, were recently hacked as well.

