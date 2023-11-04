‘BJP never opposed caste census but…’: Amit Shah on caste-based census
BJP leader Amit Shah clarifies that the party never opposed caste-based census and will make a decision after discussions.
Union Home Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah has said that the saffron party never opposed caste-based census, a digression from the party that has been hesitant on the survey, fearing loosing the OBC vote bank. BJP leader Shah said that the party will take a call on the same after discussions.