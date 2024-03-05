BJP to take on Mamata Banerjee's women-centric poll agenda in Bengal?
BJP aims to expand support among women voters in key states, highlighting Modi government's initiatives for women empowerment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha in West Bengal on 7 March. The BJP seems to be going all out on the “Mahila" or the women-centric poll agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Political analysts believe this very women centric agenda had brought Mamata Banerjee back in power in West Bengal, an agenda that BJP missed.