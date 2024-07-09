BJP President JP Nadda appoints MLA Mohan Lal Badoli as the new president of party’s Haryana unit

  • BJP President JP Nadda appoints MLA Mohan Lal Badoli as the new president of BJP's Haryana unit.

Livemint
Updated9 Jul 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sonipat constituency Mohan Lal Badoli and other voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Sonipat
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sonipat constituency Mohan Lal Badoli and other voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in Sonipat

BJP President JP Nadda appointed Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday as the party's state president. The appointment comes as the ruling BJP in Haryana gears up for the Assembly polls, slated to take place in October.

Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation as head of the state government.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014, but the Congress displayed strong signs of revival in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning five of the state's 10 parliamentary constituencies.

A sitting MLA, Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival in a close contest.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders from the state have claimed that the ruling party will form its government for the third time in a row in Haryana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29 said the BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana assembly elections alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and exuded confidence that the party will come back to power in the state with full majority for its third consecutive term.

BJP appoints party's in-charges, co-in charges of several states

  • Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda appointed State Incharges and Co-Incharges for various states nationwide.
  • The party has appointed General Secretary Vinod Tawde as in-charge of Bihar and MP Deepak Prakash as co-in-charge.
  • Nitin Nabin has been appointed as in charge of Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood of Goa and Ajeet Gopchade of Manipur.

First Published:9 Jul 2024, 05:25 PM IST
