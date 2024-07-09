BJP President JP Nadda appoints MLA Mohan Lal Badoli as the new president of party’s Haryana unit

BJP President JP Nadda appointed Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday as the party's state president. The appointment comes as the ruling BJP in Haryana gears up for the Assembly polls, slated to take place in October.
Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation as head of the state government.
The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014, but the Congress displayed strong signs of revival in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning five of the state's 10 parliamentary constituencies.
A sitting MLA, Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival in a close contest.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders from the state have claimed that the ruling party will form its government for the third time in a row in Haryana.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29 said the BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana assembly elections alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and exuded confidence that the party will come back to power in the state with full majority for its third consecutive term.