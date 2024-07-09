BJP President JP Nadda appointed Haryana BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli on Tuesday as the party's state president. The appointment comes as the ruling BJP in Haryana gears up for the Assembly polls, slated to take place in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Badoli replaces Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who continued to hold the charge following his elevation as head of the state government.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana since 2014, but the Congress displayed strong signs of revival in the recent Lok Sabha elections, winning five of the state's 10 parliamentary constituencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A sitting MLA, Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival in a close contest.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior BJP leaders from the state have claimed that the ruling party will form its government for the third time in a row in Haryana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29 said the BJP will fight the upcoming Haryana assembly elections alone under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and exuded confidence that the party will come back to power in the state with full majority for its third consecutive term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP appoints party's in-charges, co-in charges of several states Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda appointed State Incharges and Co-Incharges for various states nationwide.

The party has appointed General Secretary Vinod Tawde as in-charge of Bihar and MP Deepak Prakash as co-in-charge.

Nitin Nabin has been appointed as in charge of Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood of Goa and Ajeet Gopchade of Manipur.

The party has also appointed people to oversee states where elections are slated later this year. Satish Poonia has been appointed to oversee the work in Haryana, while Surendra Singh Nagar will be his co-incharge.

Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of two UTs – Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Ashish Sood will be co-in charge of J&K.

Laxmikant Bajpai (MP) will oversee the work in Jharkhand. In Himachal Pradesh, Srikant Sharma has been appointed in charge, while Sanjay Tandon is the co-in-charge.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam has been appointed in charge of Uttarakhand, and Rekha Verma will be co-in charge. BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar will oversee the work in Kerala, while MP Aparajita Sarangi will be co-in charge.

BJP MP Sambit Patra from Odisha has been appointed coordinator, while former Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be joint coordinator of North East states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

