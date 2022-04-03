BJP president JP Nadda shares his experience of train journey on Indian Railways

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Travelled by train after a long time and was elated to see the significant improvement in the cleanliness, hygiene and hospitality provided, said JP Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda shared his experience of taking a journey by train after a long time. The BJP President shared a video on Twitter in which the politician is seen boarding a train in New Delhi Railway station and continuing his journey till Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.
JP Nadda wrote on Twitter," Travelled by train after a long time and was elated to see the significant improvement in the cleanliness, hygiene and hospitality provided. I commend the Railway Minister and the Ministry, for the efforts taken by them under the visionary leadership of our Hon. Prime Minister."
Meanwhile,Indian Railways is planning to implement its state-of-the-art indigenous technology 'Kavach' implemented on 3,009 route kilometres (RKM) on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav made the announcement while responding to a query of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Lal.
On being asked "when Kavach technology is likely to be implemented", the Minister said "as on February 28, 2022, the technology is implemented on 1,098 Rk of South Central Railway" and that further "Kavach is planned to be implemented on 3,009 Rkm on Delhi Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors".
Further, the minister mentioned the various features of Kavach and said, "Prevention of Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD); continuous update of movement authority; Prevention of Over-speed: Section Speed, Train Speed, Permanent Speed Restriction and Loop Line Speed Control; prevention of collision between two Locos equipped with functional TCAS; and display of Signal Aspect in Loco pilot's cab are among the main salient features of 'Kavach'."
He also informed that the absolute block section trial for 'Kavach' started in October 2017 in Lingampaily-Wadi and Vikarabad-Bidar of South Central Railway.
The Minister said that the automatic block section trial for 'Kavach' started in February 2019 in Sanath Nagar Lingampally of South Central Railway, and the 160 kmph speed trial for 'Kavach' started in October 2018 in the Mathura-Agra section of North Central Railway.
*With inputs from agencies
