BJP promises Uniform Civil Code in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Country waits…,’ says PM Modi
The BJP's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ includes pledge to implement Uniform Civil Code nationwide to replace religious personal laws. UCC aims to replace religious personal laws with common set of laws for all citizens.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto on Sunday, April 14 for the Lok Sabha election 2024 at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
