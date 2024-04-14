The BJP's manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ includes pledge to implement Uniform Civil Code nationwide to replace religious personal laws. UCC aims to replace religious personal laws with common set of laws for all citizens.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto on Sunday, April 14 for the Lok Sabha election 2024 at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among other promises, the party pledged to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country after forming a government at the Centre.

While releasing BJP's manifesto at the event, PM Modi said the party's 'Sankalp Patra' will empower the four strong pillars of developed India namely youth, women, poor and farmers.

“The entire country waits for the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra'. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground, " the Prime Minister said.

The UCC is described to be a common set of laws for citizens replacing religious personal laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption (irrespective of religion), sex, gender or caste and other civil issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling party claimed that Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. The BJP said in its manifesto said the party "reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times."

The Uniform Civil Code is perhaps the only major promise of the BJP in past manifestoes that has not been fulfilled yet, even as some states have already started the process. The other major promises of the BJP in the past include the construction of the Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370 and criminalisation of instant triple talaq. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State with Uniform Civil Code In Uttarakhand, the BJP government enacted the Uniform Civil Code earlier this year. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an ardent supporter of BJP vowed that he will implement UCC and ban polygamy in the state.

If implemented, UCC will thus replace codified laws such as the Hindu Marriage Act, the Hindu Succession Act, the Christian Marriage Act, and the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

UCC has found a place in the party's manifesto repeatedly and has been a long-standing promise of the party to win elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The call for UCC gained prominence after the Shah Bano case of 1985. in this particular case, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Muslim woman was entitled to receive alimony.

The decision was made by the apex court overruling personal laws, considering Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as the victim was abandoned by her husband.

