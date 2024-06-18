Nana Patole faced criticism for making a party worker wash his muddy feet during a visit in Akola district. BJP slammed Congress for its 'culture'.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole faced criticism after a video showing a party worker washing his muddy feet went viral. The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress questioning the "culture" of the grand old party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident occurred on Monday during Patole's tour of Akola district, where he attended a program in Wadegaon and visited the palanquin of Saint Gajanan Maharaj.

BJP Mumbai's official handle on X and wrote in Marathi, "What is unfortunate is that the Congress is repeatedly insulting the workers who fight for their lives. It's a shame that Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole made an activist wash his feet because his feet was muddy. Is this the culture of Congress?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the action as Congress' "Nawabi feudal shehzada" mindset and demanded the party and Patole himself should apologize.

"Congress has a Nawabi Feudal Shehzada mindset. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's gets his leg and feet washed by a party worker in Akola. They treat Janta and workers like Ghulam & themselves like Kings & Queens. Imagine how they treat people without coming to power! What will they do if they by mistake come to power. Nana Patole must apologise & so must Congress," Poonawalla said on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Congress chief said, "...I am not hiding yesterday's incident. The worker was pouring water (on my feet). There was no tap - 'Har ghar mein nal, har ghar mein jal', otherwise I would have used water from the tap..."

Patole apparently had walked through the mud at Nanasaheb Chincholkar Vidyalaya, where people had stopped for a 'Palkhi Darshan'. On returning to his car, a man was seen washing the dirt away from the Congress leader's feet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A purported video of the incident soon surfaced on social media.

