"BJP received ₹276.45 crore or 76.17 per cent of the total donations received by all political parties from electoral trusts followed by Congress which received ₹58 crore or 15.98 per cent of the total donations received by all parties from all seven electoral Trusts. Other 12 political parties including AAP, SHS, SP, Yuva Jan Jagriti Party, Jannayak Party, JDU, JMM, LJP, SAD, INLD, JKNC and RLD received a total of ₹25.4652 crore collectively," the report said.