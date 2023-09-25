Hours after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) passed a resolution and announced breaking ties with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tamil Nadu BJP Leader CT Ravi said ‘Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done’.

The decision to break away from the NDA was taken at a high level meeting chaired by party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters. Friction between the saffron party and AIADMK arose when Tamil Nadu BJP state chief made certain remarks about stalwart former first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Annadurai, and late CM J Jayalalithaa. BJP Leader CT Ravi told news agency ANI, “Eight months are left and what will happen in these months, we can't say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had said Annadurai had in the 1950s made a critical remark in Madurai against the Hindu faith at an event, and that it was staunchly opposed by freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Earlier, during an interview K Annamalai had said, “many administrations of Tamil Nadu were corrupt with former chief ministers convicted in courts of law."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

AIADMK leaders called on BJP chief J P Nadda in New Delhi and apprised him about the ground situation in the state arising out of the saffron party's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai's aggressive style of politics.

They had then sought Annamalai's apology for making a remark on Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai or that he be replaced. Briefing reporters on today's deliberations, former minister and senior leader K P Munusamy said the party has unanimously adopted a resolution to part ways with the NDA and steer a combine of like-minded parties in next year's polls.

With an ulterior motive, the AIADMK said the BJP's state leadership deliberately defamed Annadurai and late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa and incumbent chief Palaniswami. The BJP has also has been critical of its policies and "belittled" the August 20, 2023 Madurai conference of the party.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!