BJP says Mamata’s party doesn’t have Bengali candidates after TMC names Yusuf Pathan, Kirti Azad as LS candidates
The TMC on Sunday announced 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced its list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said the Mamata Banerjee’s party is bringing people from outside to fight the election as it doesn’t have Bengali candidates.
The announcement of candidates by the TMC has also put to rest all lingering hopes of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress in the state.
“INDI alliance is nothing but a ship without a captain. It's CM Mamata Banerjee's strategy and also she is in fear that no other leader gets much importance that one can become a bigger leader than Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee, hence they give tickets to actresses so that her nephew continues to be a politician...," Majumdar also said.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had won 22 seats while the BJP got 18 seats. The Congress won the remaining 2 seats.
The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.
