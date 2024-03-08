BJP seals alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have formed an alliance in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The TDP announced that the three parties have decided to work together for the Lok Sabha elections and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and the modalities are being worked out.