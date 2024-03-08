Hello User
Business News/ Politics / BJP seals alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections
BREAKING NEWS

BJP seals alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Chanchal

  • The BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have sealed an alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena have formed an alliance in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The TDP announced that the three parties have decided to work together for the Lok Sabha elections and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and the modalities are being worked out.

“In principle, BJP, TDP, Jana Sena have decided to work together for upcoming polls, modalities being discussed," TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar said.

On Thursday, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda for the "purpose of alliance".

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chanchal

Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
