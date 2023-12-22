Karnataka Chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah found himself at the controversy end of conversation, when a video of him, and his ministers travelling by a luxury jet to Delhi surfaced.

Amid the Congress' crowdfunding campaign, the BJP on Friday launched an attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state minister Ahmed Khan saying that at a time when their party is asking for donations, the two leaders are travelling in a 'private jet'.

Responding to a question on the video of himself and Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan travelling on a chartered flight, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "Ask BJP people in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in."

The video was first posted by the Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan himself. The video showed the private jet with the minister and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah which was posted with the caption " Happy moments of traveling from Delhi to Bangalore with our proud leader, Chief Minister Siddaramiah".

In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen along with Housing Minister Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

The Karnataka opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka on Friday for ‘flaunting rich fortune and luxury lifestyles’.

Earlier on Friday, BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed the Karnataka Congress saying that the duo had 'happy moments' in a private jet while they were travelling to Delhi to seek drought funds' release from the Centre.

Posting a video of Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed with the state Chief Minister on the social media platform, X, Malviya wrote, “On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn't even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet. They apparently had 'happy moments' traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times."