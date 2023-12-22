‘When Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM…’: Congress retorts as BJP slams Siddaramaiah for ‘private jet’ travel
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state minister Zameer Ahmed Khan faced criticism for travelling in a private jet while the Congress party is asking for donations.
Karnataka Chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah found himself at the controversy end of conversation, when a video of him, and his ministers travelling by a luxury jet to Delhi surfaced.
"Karnataka is reeling under mis-governance but Congress's loot must continue," Malviya added.
Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil also backed the Karnataka Chief Minister saying, “When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he travelled in the costliest aircraft brought in especially for him from UAE."
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said: “If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!". “By the way, they were traveling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Tax payers money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers!" Vijayendra said in a post on 'X'.
