Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took to Twitter making a jibe at Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi. On Saturday Gandhi took to the microblogging site saying "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on Manipur violence. The Congress leader was talking about the ethnic violence that has ripped the north eastern state of Manipur since May. The violence took lives of many in the state, refuses to die down. PM Modi arrived in France on Thursday. He attended the Bastille Day Parade as the 'guest of honour', on Friday. The Prime Minister was also conferred with the highest French honour by French President, Emmanuel Macron. Rahul Gandhi's comment on Rafale comes at a time when the Defence Ministry declared its plan to acquire an additional 26 Rafale fighter jets for deployment on its newly built aircraft carrier. In addition, the ministry also intends to procure three more Scorpene-class submarines. This deal is anticipated to have a significant value in the range of billions of euros.

The Congress party has been demanding a response from the Prime Minister regarding the situation in Manipur. The state has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3, resulting in loss of lives and property.

India on Thursday described as a reflection of a "colonial mindset" a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India's internal affairs is "unacceptable".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been attacking the government over its handling of the situation in Manipur, also slammed the Centre.

Targeting the Centre, Ramesh said, "In January 1977 Richard Nelson a noted economist at Yale University published a very influential essay called The Moon and the Ghetto. It became required reading for people like me in graduate school. Nelson poses the question: why is it that a technologically dynamic America is able to land man on the moon but is unable to meaningfully address its problems at home especially in the inner cities."

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "frustrated dynast" after the latter criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's France visit and "silence" on Manipur issue.

"A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour," Irani tweeted.

Further, taking a jibe at Gandhi, she added, "Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty".

Manipur got hit by violence in May following the High Court's order asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community into the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Also, the Congress leader and the former MP visited the state on June 29 and said, "Manipur needs peace to heal".