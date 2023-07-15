Smriti Irani takes 'frustrated dynast' jibe on Rahul Gandhi's criticism of PM Modi2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST
BJP leader Smriti Irani criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on PM Modi's silence on Manipur violence, calling him a 'frustrated dynast'
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took to Twitter making a jibe at Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi. On Saturday Gandhi took to the microblogging site saying "Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."
The Congress party has been demanding a response from the Prime Minister regarding the situation in Manipur. The state has been experiencing ethnic violence since May 3, resulting in loss of lives and property.
India on Thursday described as a reflection of a "colonial mindset" a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India's internal affairs is "unacceptable".
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been attacking the government over its handling of the situation in Manipur, also slammed the Centre.
Targeting the Centre, Ramesh said, "In January 1977 Richard Nelson a noted economist at Yale University published a very influential essay called The Moon and the Ghetto. It became required reading for people like me in graduate school. Nelson poses the question: why is it that a technologically dynamic America is able to land man on the moon but is unable to meaningfully address its problems at home especially in the inner cities."
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi by calling him a "frustrated dynast" after the latter criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's France visit and "silence" on Manipur issue.
"A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour," Irani tweeted.
Further, taking a jibe at Gandhi, she added, "Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty".
Manipur got hit by violence in May following the High Court's order asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community into the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Also, the Congress leader and the former MP visited the state on June 29 and said, "Manipur needs peace to heal".