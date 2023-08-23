BJP support stable, viable Opposition choice not emerging: Survey
Summary
- The latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey indicated that the BJP was set to keep its dominance with a leadership story centred around Narendra Modi. However, the survey also found that some sections were strikingly less likely to support the BJP ahead of 2024.
With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, political parties are afoot carving pre-poll alliances and setting narratives. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains nearly two-fifths of the popular support in urban India, while the parties in the ambitious Opposition alliance have the combined approval of only 28%, the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey found. The survey indicated that the BJP was set to keep its dominance with a leadership story centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the lack of consensus on a viable alternative. However, the survey also found that some sections were strikingly less likely to support the BJP ahead of 2024.