BJP support stable, viable Opposition choice not emerging: Survey

4. Counter to BJP

India continues to be divided on the question of a national alternative to the BJP. Compared to the last survey, the prospect of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a viable alternative has substantially diminished, indicating that the spurt in its popularity after the Punjab win in early 2022 could be fading away. The prospect of a revitalized Congress as a viable counter to the BJP has slightly picked up momentum. Both Congress and AAP are almost on a par with each other on this question. (Note that this doesn’t indicate support for the two parties, and is based on a question that was asked to all respondents, including BJP supporters, about who could pose a real Opposition against a strong BJP.)