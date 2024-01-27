BJP takes ‘mental bankruptcy’ jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on AAP MLA poaching charge: ‘Give proof or resign’
The BJP rejects Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegation of poaching AAP legislators and asks for proof or resignation. Meanwhile, the AAP leaders accused BJP of conspiring to arrest Kejriwal and topple his government.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit back at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal for alleging that BJP had offered seven AAP MLAs ₹25 crore, and a ticket to contest polls to switch sides. BJP rejected the claims as 'false" and “baseless". The saffron party also asked CM Kejriwal to provide evidence of his claim.